MANELI

Nokuzola

Late of

68 Dalasile Street,

Lady Frere

Born: 27.04.1940

Died: 27.04.2019

Funeral:

Saturday

11.05.2019

Starting at home

then to the Lady

Frere Town Hall for

a service at 10am

Thence to the Lady

Frere Cemetery

for the Interment at

1pm

PHUMLA

NGOXOLO

MATOGU

Russell and Son Funeral Directors,

Queenstown

Tel. 045 839 4012