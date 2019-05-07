PORT REX TECHNICAL HIGH SCHOOL

The following Governing Body Post exists for a suitably qualified candidate from

1 JUNE 2019.

HOSTEL MATRON

Boys’ only Hostel

Live-in position

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 5 years’ previous experience in hospitality

RECOMMENDATIONS:

Catering qualification

Proficiency in English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa will be to your advantage

Computer literacy (Proficiency in MS Office

Code 08 licence

Supply comprehensive CV with references, experience and qualifications.

Closing date for application:

WEDNESDAY,15 MAY 2019

Submit to:secretary@portrex.co.za

If applicant has not been notified within 14 days, consider the position filled.

THE GOVERNING BODY RESERVES THE RIGHT NOT TO FILL THE POSITION.