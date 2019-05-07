PORT REX TECHNICAL HIGH SCHOOL
The following Governing Body Post exists for a suitably qualified candidate from
1 JUNE 2019.
HOSTEL MATRON
Boys’ only Hostel
Live-in position
REQUIREMENTS:
Minimum 5 years’ previous experience in hospitality
RECOMMENDATIONS:
Catering qualification
Proficiency in English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa will be to your advantage
Computer literacy (Proficiency in MS Office
Code 08 licence
Supply comprehensive CV with references, experience and qualifications.
Closing date for application:
WEDNESDAY,15 MAY 2019
Submit to:secretary@portrex.co.za
If applicant has not been notified within 14 days, consider the position filled.