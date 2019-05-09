Death: CAMPBELL, MALCOLM DUNCAN HENRY

CAMPBELL,

MALCOLM

DUNCAN HENRY

To our dear business partner,

colleague and friend.

We are so shocked at your sudden passing. Malcolm, you were the epitome of a true gentleman, a man of unshakable integrity that earned the respect of all who were privileged to have worked with you.

You possessed such a gentle kindness and always tried to take good care of your clients. Your family and friends were so special to you and we loved hearing the stories of Beverley and the boys. More recently it was the grandchildren who stole your heart and the story-line.

MC, you will be sorely missed.

Our sincere condolences to Beverley, Robbie and Steven.

Our thoughts are with you at this sad time.

Your partners and staff at Charteris and Barnes