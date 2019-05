BENNETT CAROL JOY (TOEKIE) NEE BRADFIELD Bennett.

Carol Joy (Toekie) nee Bradfield of Fiveacres, Kologha, Stutterheim.

Passed away peacefully 7/5/19 in the company of her beloved husband Malcolm and devoted children Duane and Melanie. Mother in law to Julie and Andrew.

Dear granny of Mitchell, Jarred and Gabriella.

She leaves a large void in all our lives.