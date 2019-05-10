Classifieds

Death: CAMPBELL, MALCOLM

10 May 2019

CAMPBELL, MALCOLM

Remembering his wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Bev & family. Love from Penny & Bernard Lindstrom

