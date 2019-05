CAROL JOY BENNETT (TOEKIE)

The Memorial Service for the late Carol Joy Bennett (Toekie) of Fiveacres, Kologha, Stutterheim. Will be held at the Stutterheim Presbyterian Church, Amatola Rd. On Monday 13/5/19 at 2 p.m.

A private cremation will follow. No floral tributes by request, donations in liue there of if so desired may be sent to:

Amatola Haven P.O. Box 222 Stutterheim 4930. Friends kindly accept this intimation.C.J. Scholes & Son Tel 043 683 2981