Classifieds

2018 AVANZA 1.5 SX R229,995.00

13 May 2019

2018 AVANZA 1.5 SX R229,995.00

Call Jianine
082 621 2054.

Buffalo Toyota East London.

FINANCE CAN BE ARRANGED.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Maimane takes responsibility for DA's election results – and Twitter reacts
Mandela funeral fraud case withdrawn
X