Classifieds

BUFFALO TOYOTA MTHATHA 2012 Fortuner 3.0 D4-D 4X4 white 162 000 km R275,000.

13 May 2019

BUFFALO TOYOTA MTHATHA 2012 Fortuner 3.0 D4-D 4X4 white 162 000 km R275,000.

Call Bengu
078 922 7258

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Maimane takes responsibility for DA's election results – and Twitter reacts
Mandela funeral fraud case withdrawn
X