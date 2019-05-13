Classifieds

VW POLO 1.4 TREND, 2013, PRICED TO GO, at R109,995 silver

13 May 2019

VW POLO 1.4 TREND, 2013, PRICED TO GO, at R109,995 silver.

Call Dean
071 301 0376.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Maimane takes responsibility for DA's election results – and Twitter reacts
Mandela funeral fraud case withdrawn
X