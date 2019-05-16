Funeral Notice: ARMSTRONG, Jacomina Johanna Christina

ARMSTRONG. Jacomina Johanna Christina,

Better known by her friends as “Jackie”, her family as “Toet-Toet” and by her husband Mike as “Doll”, late of 257 Partridge Place, Kaysers Beach, East London, passed away suddenly on Thursday the 9th of May 2019 in East London at the age of 68.

Sadly missed and deeply mourned by her loving husband Mike, Children Sheldon & Glenda, Charmaine & Pedro, Sean & Natasha, Grandchildren, Brother Jannie & Deléne du Preez, sister Marinda & Gary Iveson, extended family and friends.

A Memorial Service will take place at the Beacon Bay Baptist Church, 3 Bonza Bay Road, Beaconhurst, East London on Friday the 17th of May 2019 at 12 noon.

No flowers by request, donations in lieu thereof may be sent to the above mentioned Church.