Classifieds

2006 TOYOTA COROLLA 160i GLE. Good condition, 146,100 km

17 May 2019

2006 TOYOTA COROLLA 160i GLE; good condition; 146,100 km;

R 80,000 or next closest offer.

Contact Justin
at 083 635 3654.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X