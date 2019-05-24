Classifieds

FOR Sale; Kia Cerato 2.0 Koup. 2011

24 May 2019

FOR Sale; Kia Cerato 2.0 Koup. 2011.

Red.

R109,995.

Call Nelson 078 798 6699.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Grand sendoff for outgoing MEC Pemmy Majodina
Praise heaped on on Majodina
X