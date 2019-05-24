Classifieds

HOUSES TO LET

24 May 2019

TWO BEDROOM HOUSE AMALINDA,
ROSEDALE NEXT TO EMERALD FLATS, EL.       
R 3 850.00  DEP  R3850.00

RENT. CELL 083 966 4189

