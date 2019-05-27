Classifieds

2016 COROLLA 1.3 PRESTIGE

27 May 2019

2016 COROLLA 1.3 PRESTIGE R199,995.00

Call Jianine
082 621 2054

Buffalo Toyota East London.

FINANCE CAN BE ARRANGED.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration speech: "A new era is upon us"
Grand sendoff for outgoing MEC Pemmy Majodina
X