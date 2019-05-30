Classifieds

2016 Toyota Etios Cross 1.5 HB, S/Grey, 81000 kms,

30 May 2019

2016 Toyota Etios Cross 1.5 HB, S/Grey, 81000 kms, R149,995-00

Call Alfred 
074 368 0263.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Elderly woman found tied to bench on hospital floor
Latest SA crash test: 'Good but not good enough' - AA
X