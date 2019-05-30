Classifieds

2017 Datsun Go Plus 1.2 (7 seater) with 16319kms

30 May 2019

2017 Datsun Go Plus 1.2 (7 seater) with 16319kms selling at R126,695.00

Ccontact Jo-Ann Faltein on
082 382 6121.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Elderly woman found tied to bench on hospital floor
Latest SA crash test: 'Good but not good enough' - AA
X