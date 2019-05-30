Classifieds

Funerals: LANGFIELD, Dale

30 May 2019

LANGFIELD:- A  Memorial Service for Dale of Sunrise-on-Sea, will be held in the Crossways Christian Fellowship on Tuesday, 04.06.2019 at 2.30 pm.

The cremation is private.

Arrangements by Stones Funeral Home.
Phone 043-7269828.

