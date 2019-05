EXPERIENCED SUPERVISOR.

Looking for an experienced Supervisor to work in the East London and surroundings area. We looking for someone who’s hands on, can supervise clean-ers and is knowledgeable about the industry. Preferably Male (Nature of the job) 3 years industry experience SA Driver’s license and

contactable reference. Email your CV to:

office@sandbcleaning. com Closing 7th of June 2019