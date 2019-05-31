Classifieds

VAVAN ZYL:- P.C. (PEET)

in lewe van Kennersleypark, Oos-Londen, sag heengegaan op 29.05. 2019 in die ouderdom van 87 jaar.

Betreur deur Otto en Sandra Sparrius en Familie en Candice van Wijk en Familie.

