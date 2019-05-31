Classifieds

WINN NEE PETZER- WENDY.

31 May 2019

Passed away on the 31/05/2019 at the age of 62 after a fight with cancer.

Sadly missed by Mommy Kathy, Glynis, Charles, Samantha- RIP

