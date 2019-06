MACFARLANE:

The funeral service for Gillian Isabel Macfarlane of Mark Coetzer Street, Saxilby will be held at the Eden Worship Centre, Coad Road, Beacon Bay on Thursday (6.6.2019) commencing 11 am.

Cremation Private.

Friends kindly accept this intimation.

Richter Funerals.

Tel 043 726 0560.