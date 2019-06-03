George Randell GRADE 1
George Randell
Primary School
GOVERNING BODY
GRADE 1
EXPERIENCED
FOUNDATION
PHASE EDUCATOR
Available to start on 01/08/2019.
An opportunity to join a dynamic staff.
Your CV should include the following:
SACE Certificate
Relevant qualifications
Proficiency in English & Afrikaans
Computer Literacy is imperative
Sound knowledge of the CAPS Curriculum
Good organizational & administrative skills
Drivers licence (PDP preferable)
State extra murals offered
All applicants to have 3 contactable references
Hand deliver CV & References to
George Randell Primary
School, Jan Smuts Ave,
Greenfields.
OR e-mail
g-randellps@imaginet.co.za
Closing date: Wednesday 5 June 2019
The SGB reserves the right
to make an appointment.
Only successful candidates will be contacted.