George Randell GRADE 1

George Randell

Primary School

GOVERNING BODY

GRADE 1

EXPERIENCED

FOUNDATION

PHASE EDUCATOR

Available to start on 01/08/2019.

An opportunity to join a dynamic staff.

Your CV should include the following:

SACE Certificate

Relevant qualifications

Proficiency in English & Afrikaans

Computer Literacy is imperative

Sound knowledge of the CAPS Curriculum

Good organizational & administrative skills

Drivers licence (PDP preferable)

State extra murals offered

All applicants to have 3 contactable references

Hand deliver CV & References to

George Randell Primary

School, Jan Smuts Ave,

Greenfields.

OR e-mail

g-randellps@imaginet.co.za

Closing date: Wednesday 5 June 2019

The SGB reserves the right

to make an appointment.

Only successful candidates will be contacted.