Classifieds

SUMMERPRIDE- 3bed, 2 toilet

03 June 2019

SUMMERPRIDE- 3bed, 2 toilet

R6000pm
dep R6000 excl W+E.

072 599 5989.

Avail immediately.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'This thing has blown my mind': Meet the hero petrol attendant who helped 'save ...
'This thing has blown my mind': Meet the hero petrol attendant who helped 'save ...
X