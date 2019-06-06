Classifieds

2014 Chev Cruze 1.6 LS Sedan Sunroof Immaculate condition

06 June 2019

2014 Chev Cruze 1.6 LS Sedan Sunroof Immaculate condition Km 94 000 R129 995

Finance available.

Call  079 538 4668

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Continued Fleet Street roadworks causes delays and raises ire of motorists
Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
X