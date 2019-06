ADOPTION

MATTER

Any person with

information about the

whereabouts of

Ms Candice Ann Nel

(ID: 821108 0032 084)

and Mr Ryno PJ Senekal

(ID: 880110 5227 089)

last known address

19 Horsehoe Road,

Highgate, East London

to contact

the social worker

LETITIA

VAN DEN BERG

ADOPTION SPECIALIST

at 0762598780 or

e-mail

letitia@letitiavdberg.co.za

regarding the adoption of the twin

girls born on

5 October 2018 in

East London.