KANENE DOKOLWANA

06 June 2019
Funeral Notice For The Late

KANENE
DOKOLWANA

Born: 23.03.1956

Died: 27.05.2019

Buried: 08.06.2019

Venue: Xhamini Village, Tsholomnqa.  

May your soul rest in peace Jwarha, Mtika, Mazaleni.

You will be sorely missed by your family.

 

