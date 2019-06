SENIOR TECHNICIAN

A well-established

Civil and

Structural

Engineering

Company has

a position available

for a Senior

Technician

to be based in

East London.

Candidates must

have an Civil

Engineer Diploma

or B Tech Degree

with at least 5 years

experience in Water

projects and

Contract

administration of

Civil projects.

Salary is to be

Market related

based on

experience.

Please email CV’s

to applications@consulteng.co.za

The closing date

for applications is

14 June 2019.

Please consider

your application

unsuccessful if not

contacted within

10 days.