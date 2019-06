DEBTOR'S CLERK

A well-known East London

security company is

looking for a dynamic

lady to join their team.

Requirements:

At least two

years work experience

in debtors, basic knowledge of accounting,

computer literate (Microsoft Word, Excel and Pastel).

PLEASE SEND YOUR CV TO

debtorsmanager@ hhalarms.co.za

SHOULD YOU NOT HEAR FROM US

IN 14 DAYS, PLEASE CONSIDER

YOUR APPLICATION UNSUCCESSFUL.