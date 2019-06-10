Classifieds

2018 Ford Figo 1.5 Trend (5DR), with 28800kms

10 June 2019

2018 Ford Figo 1.5 Trend (5DR), with 28800kms selling at R152,495.00

contact Jo-Ann Faltein on
082 382 6121.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Protesting WSU students
Inside Butterworth Hospital
X