VOSLOO:

- a Memorial Service for Johanna Sophia Vosloo of Kennersley Park, East London, will be held in the Kennersley Park Chapel, Bonza Bay Road, Beacon Bay on Wednesday, 12.06.2019 at 2.30 pm.

The Cremation will be private.

Friends please accept this intimation.

Arrangements by Stones Funeral Home.

Phone 043-7269828.