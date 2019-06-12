Classifieds

2010 HYUNDAI Tucson

12 June 2019

2010 HYUNDAI Tucson.

160 000km,

Full service history, Nudge bar, Side steps, Leather seats

Only R119 900,

Call 071 8957 932.

