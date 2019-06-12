Classifieds

2011 TOYOTA Fortuner 3.0 D4-D 4x4

12 June 2019

2011 TOYOTA Fortuner 3.0 D4-D 4x4,

ONLY 112000km,

Excellent condition,

R259 900

Call 071 8957 932.

