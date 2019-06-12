Classifieds

2011 TOYOTA Hilux Single Cab 4x4

12 June 2019

2011 TOYOTA Hilux Single Cab 4x4,

Long wheel base,

Only 134000km,

Canopy, Towbar,

R219 900

Call 071 8957 932

Trending Now

Latest Videos

WATCH: Red robot horror as car smashes into motorbike
Protesting WSU students
X