Classifieds

2013 FORD Ranger 2.2 Diesel, single Cab, Long wheel base

12 June 2019

2013 FORD Ranger 2.2 Diesel, single Cab, Long wheel base,

only 153000km,

Excellent condition,

R149 900,

Call 071 895 7932

Trending Now

Latest Videos

WATCH: Red robot horror as car smashes into motorbike
Protesting WSU students
X