Classifieds

2015 V.W Polo 1.2 TSI Comfort line

12 June 2019

2015 V.W Polo 1.2 TSI Comfort line

76000km

Full service history, Sunroof, reverse camera, leather seats,

R189 900

Call 071 895 7932

Trending Now

Latest Videos

WATCH: Red robot horror as car smashes into motorbike
Protesting WSU students
X