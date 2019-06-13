Classifieds

2012 Chev Aveo 1.6L Sedan Immaculate condition Silver

13 June 2019

2012 Chev Aveo 1.6L Sedan Immaculate condition Silver

Finance available R89 995

Call  079 538 4668.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Mthatha farmers shown methods to make farming easier
Eastern Cape legislature Speaker slashes costs
X