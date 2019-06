STARLIGHT SECURITY - SECURITY OFFICERS REQUIRED

SHOULD you be interested in this opportunity and meet the criteria below, we would like to meet you:

GRADE “C” or higher qualification.

PSIRA registered.

BE prepared to work in any area.

PLEASE report at:

Hamilton Club,

5 Cleverdon Rd, Selborne EL

on, TUESDAY 18TH JUNE 2019

AT 08H00

BRING a copy of your full CV with contactable references.

LEARN MORE ABOUT US

@ www.starlightsa.com