SUVS Choice of 6 from only R144,995. Chev Captiva + Kia Sportage + Ford Ecosport

SUVS Choice of 6 from only R144,995. Chev Captiva + Kia Sportage + Ford Ecosport. No deposit needed. Ph Jean Davies

043 741 1138

or 073 742 2148.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.