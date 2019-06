We are inviting interested young energetic innovative applicants with extensive experience in

Fanas Group 18 June 2019 Classifieds We are inviting interested young energetic innovative applicants with exten­sive experience in FINANCIAL

MANAGEMENT,

BOOKKEEPING,

PAYROLL

MANAGEMENT.

Send CV to Fanas Group outlet or email admin@fanasgroup.co.za Min Requirements Gr 12 Matric Certificate Bookkeeping accounts payables and accounts receivable. Payroll management ie. payroll execution

payroll review

payroll queries,

approval. Closing date: 20 June 2019

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.