Classifieds

2010 TOYOTA Fortuner, 3.0 D4d

20 June 2019

2010 TOYOTA Fortuner, 3.0 D4d, only 156 000km,

Full service history, excellent condition, R219 900,

call 071 8957 932.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
An auction was organised to familiarise new farmers with inner workings of ...
X