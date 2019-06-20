Classifieds

2013 FORD Ranger 2.2 Diesel, single Cab

20 June 2019

2013 FORD Ranger 2.2 Diesel, single Cab, Long wheel base, only 153000km, excellent condition, R139 900,

call 083 5026 519.

