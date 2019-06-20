Classifieds

2014 FORD Ranger Wildtrak 4x2 manual

20 June 2019

2014 FORD Ranger Wildtrak 4x2 manual, only 117000km,

full service history, only R299 900,

call 083 5026 519.

