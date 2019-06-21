Classifieds

ACCOUNTANT Multitrust Accounting Services is seeking a full time accountant

ACCOUNTANT Multitrust Accounting

Services is seeking a full time accountant.

Position / Role

  • Senior accountant who will be responsible for various full bookkeeping functions, preparation of Annual Financial Statements, submission of all statutory tax returns and liaising with clients

Qualifications

  • Bachelor of Commerce (completed)
  • Articles (completed)
  • SAIPA registered / AGA
    (SA) registered

Experience

  • 5+ years’ experience in a similar role / position
  • Advanced knowledge of Income Tax and VAT legislation
  • Sound knowledge of Pastel Accounting Software / Sage One / CaseWare
  • Advanced skills in MS
    Excel/MS Word/
    MSPowerpoint

Location

  • Queenstown (Eastern

Cape) Remuneration

  • Will be based on level experience and skill.

  • Submission of applications to
    Johan Rossouw at  johan@multitrust.net  and
    close on 30 June 2019.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview.

