ACCOUNTANT Multitrust Accounting Services is seeking a full time accountant
Services is seeking a full time accountant.
Position / Role
- Senior accountant who will be responsible for various full bookkeeping functions, preparation of Annual Financial Statements, submission of all statutory tax returns and liaising with clients
Qualifications
- Bachelor of Commerce (completed)
- Articles (completed)
- SAIPA registered / AGA
(SA) registered
Experience
- 5+ years’ experience in a similar role / position
- Advanced knowledge of Income Tax and VAT legislation
- Sound knowledge of Pastel Accounting Software / Sage One / CaseWare
- Advanced skills in MS
Excel/MS Word/
MSPowerpoint
Location
- Queenstown (Eastern
Cape) Remuneration
- Will be based on level experience and skill.
Submission of applications to
Johan Rossouw at johan@multitrust.net and
close on 30 June 2019.