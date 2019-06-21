Classifieds

STERNBERG, Neil Barry

21 June 2019

STERNBERG Neil Barry

Of Bonza Bay, passed away peacefully on 20.06.2019 after a long illness bravely borne.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving Wife Val, Children Janet & Dean Blom, Robyn & Rob Osborne & Families. Funeral Arrangements to follow.

