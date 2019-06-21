Classifieds

LAMBON, DENIS IVOR (DEN)

21 June 2019

LAMBON:- DENIS IVOR (DEN)

Of Gonubie passed away on 16.06.2019 in his 92nd year.

Sadly missed by his children Jill and Tim, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren & Families.

