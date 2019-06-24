Classifieds

In Memoriam: GEOFF GOODE

24 June 2019

GEOFF GOODE

Born 06-05-1953
Died 26-06-2018

A year has passed since you left us, But you will forever remain alive In our hearts and Memories.

