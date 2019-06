KFC is having a recruitment day for our new store in Cambridge.

Date: Tuesday 2 July 2019

Time: 8:30am

Venue: Buffalo Club, 1 Buffalo Park Drive, Quigney

Required: Fulltime work experience in at least one company for 1 full year.

Please bring your CV, copy of ID, proof of residence and matric certificate.

Please bring own refreshments as it may be a long day.