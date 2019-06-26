Classifieds

2011 Toyota Fortuner 3.0D-4D R/B

26 June 2019

2011 Toyota Fortuner 3.0D-4D R/B 185883km R239,995 (Estimated Instalment R5338).

PLS call Siphiwe
@ 081 331 5884.

