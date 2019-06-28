Classifieds

COETZEE, JOYCEE (HANNES)

28 June 2019

COETZEE- JOYCEE (HANNES)

My liefste, vier jaar van smart en verlange is verby. Ek verlang my dood na jou.

Rus sag my liefste tot ons weer ontmoet vir altyd jou vrou. Santie

