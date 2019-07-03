Classifieds

2011 MITSUBISHI Pajero Sport Automatic 4x4

03 July 2019

2011 MITSUBISHI Pajero Sport Automatic 4x4,

only 165 000km,

excellent condition,

R209 900,

call 071 8957 932.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Pythons & chill: Girl watches cartoons covered in snakes
Pretoria 'pizza heist': Robbers manhandle woman during restaurant robbery
X